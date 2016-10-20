GoDaddy ups security with email encryption and archiving for Office 365 users

Image: iStockphoto/BernardaSv

In the wake of such controversies as the John Podesta emails released by WikiLeaks, it makes sense that companies would take the opportunity to showcase increased security around emails.

On Thursday, web hosting company GoDaddy announced that it would be offering email archiving and email encryption for its customers who are Office 365 users. The services are targeted toward SMBs and will be available as "add-on services for all GoDaddy Office 365 customers," according to a press release.

The goal, as with any similar security offering, is to make it easier to send and protect data, while also allowing businesses in certain industries to remain compliant with given regulations, the press release said. It could also help take some of the pressure off of smaller businesses with a lot on their plate.

"In what is an increasingly connected world, it's never been more important for small businesses to keep valuable data safe," Irana Wasti, vice president of product for productivity applications at GoDaddy, said in a press release. "However, the reality for most small business owners is the day-to-day running of their business keeps them more than occupied."

For the encryption feature, GoDaddy partnered with cybersecurity firm Proofpoint to secure data in transit, the release said. This could help businesses in industries that require compliance like HIPAA, for example, to ensure that only the sender and the receiver may view the contents of a given email message.

Internal users will be able to read, and respond to, encrypted emails directly from their standard inbox, the release stated, while external users can access the encrypted messages through a provided web portal. GoDaddy said that it will set up the email encryption service, and organizations can set up filters to determine which messages require encryption.

GoDaddy's email archiving feature is also built on a partnership, this time with cloud company Sonian. With the archiving feature, the release stated, "email data and attachments are securely stored in a compliant, highly secure cloud archive." This could make it easier to search for specific messages, while maintaining security and compliance.

Even emails and attachments that have been deleted by employees can be recovered, and the feature supports more than 500 different types of attachments. The archived content is stored in multiple data centers that are dispersed across geographical regions.

Both new features can be bought separately, or they can be purchased as part of the "Premium Security Bundle, which includes Microsoft Office 365 Business Premium, Encryption and Archiving together in one, competitively priced package," the release said.

