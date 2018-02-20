Google adding, expanding offices in 14 states in $2.5B expansion

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Google is adding or expanding offices and data centers in 14 states this year, adding thousands of jobs.

Google hopes having a wide employment base nationwide will help it better serve a wider base of people.

Google is expanding or adding new offices and data centers in 14 states this year, the company's CEO Sundar Pichai announced in a blog post Friday.

Pichai said the company plans on hiring thousands of new employees this year to support the growth. By attaining a wider employment base with more diverse backgrounds and expertise, Google hopes to gain a better understanding of more of its user base.

"Our goal is to ensure that information serves everyone, not just a few," Pichai said in the post. "To do this, we want to hire people to develop our products in the widest possible range of locations, around the world and throughout the United States."

As part of the growth, Google is investing $2.5 billion in opening and expanding data centers in Alabama, Oregon, Tennessee, Virginia, and Oklahoma, according to the post. The company will also add or expand offices in California, Colorado, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New York, Pennsylvania, Texas, and Washington.

Currently operating locations in 21 states, Google's growth can help boost local economies, providing jobs with the company, in construction, and in renewable energy generation.

"People often discuss 'the cloud' as if it's built out of air," Pichai said in the post. "But it's actually made up of buildings, machinery, and people who construct and manage it all."

New jobs will be available in engineering, operations, and sales, our sister site ZDNet said.

By extending its reach past its Californian homebase, Google could gain a better idea of the rest of the country and find new ways to better cater to those audiences.

