Google adds new AI-powered assistive features to G Suite

New tools allow users to write faster, receive tailored suggestions, and reduce grammatical errors.

Google's G Suite price increases: G Suite Basic to $6 a month per user, business to $12 a month Google argues the price increases for G Suite mean more value. The G Suite Enterprise prices stay the same.

Google announced on Thursday new assistive features in G Suite. These new components, powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning, bring more assistive writing tools to Google Docs and expand the power of Google Assistant for G Suite businesses, according to the press release.

SEE: G Suite: Tips and tricks for business professionals (free PDF) (TechRepublic)

The press release outlined the most exciting features users can expect from this update.

Assistive writing features in Google Docs

Using AI-powered functionality in Google Docs, the platform helps create a more efficient and effective experience.

Write quicker

Earlier this year, Google launched Smart Compose in Gmail, which uses Google AI to suggest complete sentences while emails are being drafted. With Smart Compose saving Gmail users from typing more than 2 billion characters each week, according to the release, Google decided to bring Smart Compose to Google Docs. When users type in Google Docs, Smart Compose functionality will suggest ways to complete the sentence being typed.

Cut down on grammatical and spelling errors

This new feature builds upon a tool also introduced earlier this year. In April, Google brought grammar check to Google Docs, but this latest update will use neural networks technology to make the grammar check even more specialized. Google will also bring spelling autocorrect to Docs. With the power of Google Search, the intelligent feature will constantly learn new words and phrases that will inform spelling suggestions in documents.

Sign up for the beta version here.

Personalized suggestions for your business

The last new function in Google Docs extends the machine learning-based spelling suggestions to recognize commonly used words from the user's specific business domain. For example, if an organization is working on a project that contains a specific acronym, Docs will learn to stop designated the term as misspelled.

Bolstering the power of Google Assistant for G Suite business users

Google Assistant will be able to do more for business professionals when they are logged into their G Suite accounts. For example, by enabling the Asus Hangouts Meet Hardware kit, the system can respond to voice commands in meeting rooms.

Manage your calendar better

Whether at your desk, in between meetings, or on your commute home, Google Assistant can help manage your time. Users can ask Google Assistant to read them their calendar, create events, reschedule events, or cancel events.

Sign up for the beta version here.

Dial into calls hands-free and send quick messages

Google Assistant will also allow users to send messages or make calls on the go, which could prove particularly useful for traveling business professionals. Users can say phrases including "Hey Google, join my next meeting," or "Hey Google, send an email to my next meeting."

This function is also a part of the beta.

Have a better meeting experience

Using Asus Hangouts Meet Hardware kit, G Suite users can use voice commands to ask Google Assistant to join a meeting, leave a meeting, or make a phone call.

This capability is also available in beta.

Improve accessibility in meeting rooms

Lastly, Google Assistant is bringing more accessibility to the meeting space. Also a part of the beta program, users can say a voice command like "Hey, Google, turn on spoken feedback," to launch accessibility features without having to find a button to initiate them.



G Suite for businesses

The most recent updates to G Suite involved security updates from Google Cloud, which brought new security and identity management features to G Suite for businesses. These functionality updates will be exciting for business users, as the overhaul of Gmail back in 2018 was one of the last massive upgrades to a G Suite component to date.

The new assistive features, along with the functions of Assistant, will help G Suite users work in a more seamless way, the release said.

For more, check out How to choose the right G Suite edition for your enterprise on TechRepublic.

Google Weekly Newsletter See how to get the most out of Google Docs, Google Apps, Chrome, Chrome OS, Google Cloud Platform, and all the other Google products used in business environments. Delivered Fridays Sign up today

Also see