Google adds new enterprise networking, security features to Kubernetes Engine 1.10

On Monday, Google announced the general availability of Kubernetes Engine 1.10, with a host of new enterprise-grade features for improved security, logging, and monitoring.

The open source Google Kubernetes Engine, launched in 2014, quickly became "the Linux of the cloud," according to Jim Zemlin, executive director of the Linux Foundation. Today, 54% of Fortune 500 companies in industries including finance, manufacturing, and media use Kubernetes, according to a Google blog post detailing the announcement.

Since the launch of Google Kubernetes Engine, core-hours for the service exploded, growing 9X year over year in 2017 and supporting a variety of applications. Now, stateful workloads (like databases and key-value storages) that are key for enterprise applications make up more than 40% of those on Kubernetes Engine clusters, the post noted.

Kubernetes Engine 1.10 includes a number of new features to support enterprise use cases like Shared Virtual Private Cloud (VPC) for better control of your network, according to the post. It also includes "regional persistent disks, regional clusters, node auto-repair, and a custom Horizontal Pod Autoscaler for greater reliability—all with the robust security that Kubernetes Engine provides by default," the post said.

Google will add several new features to Kubernetes Engine 1.10 in the coming weeks that will make it an even more attractive option for enterprise users. For one, professionals can use Google's global VPC with Kubernetes Engine to connect to and isolate clusters from any location. Users can also control the communications between the cluster's pods with a network policy.

Kubernetes Engine 1.10 will also include improved uptime with regional clusters, and node auto-repair, the post noted. The engine manages the uptime of your cluster, with a 99.5% SLA. Now, regional clusters, currently in beta, will allow users to create a Kubernetes Engine cluster "with a multi-master, highly-available control plane with an even higher cluster uptime SLA of 99.95%—important for enterprises with higher uptime requirements," the post said. An upcoming node auto-repair feature will monitor and repair cluster masters and regular nodes.

Finally, 1.10 will include the Horizontal Pod Autoscaler to help enterprises scale horizontally any way they like, the post said. "Horizontal Pod Autoscaler supports three different custom metrics types in beta: External (e.g., for scaling based on Cloud Pub/Sub queue length - one of the most requested use cases), Pods (e.g., for scaling based on the average number of open connections per pod) and Object (e.g., for scaling based on Kafka running in your cluster)," according to the post.

