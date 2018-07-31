Google Chrome launches on Daydream headsets, could make enterprise VR training a reality

Google Chrome can now be accessed in virtual reality (VR) with the Daydream View headset, according to a Google blog post on Monday. With one of these headsets, users can directly open Chrome and navigate any webpage, all within VR, said the post.

With Chrome, users can access any webpage in Daydream VR that they would on their smartphone. Bookmarks, voice search, history, and incognito mode are all functionable, continued the post.

SEE: Virtual and augmented reality policy (Tech Pro Research)

A unique feature for Daydream users is Chrome's Cinema Mode, which optimizes the quality of web videos to better fit the VR experience, said the post. This allows users to watch videos, read articles, and more, all with a cinematic view.

The integration of Chrome into VR headsets could be huge for enterprise training purposes, in which augmented reality (AR) and VR are gaining popularity. Chrome opens the possibilities for employees to watch tutorial videos or experience onboarding in VR. Whether it be professions in healthcare, retail, transportation, IT, manufacturing, or design, VR could streamline the training process for new employees, placing them physically in hypothetical situations in real time.

The Chrome app is operable now on both Daydream View and Lenovo Mirage Solo headsets. You can download the latest version of Chrome from Google Play and begin using Chrome on your Daydream device.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Google Chrome is now available on Daydream VR headsets, allowing users to visit webpages and watch videos in Cinema Mode.

With the rise of VR in the enterprise, Chrome could prove beneficial for business training and tutorials.

