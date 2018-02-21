Google Cloud IoT Core now available to securely connect, manage millions of devices

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Google's Cloud IoT Core—a fully managed service to securely connect and manage IoT devices at scale—is now generally available.

Google's Cloud IoT Core allows enterprises to more easily connect and centrally manage millions of connected devices.

On Wednesday, Google announced the general availability of its Cloud IoT Core, a fully managed service to help enterprises securely connect and centrally manage millions of connected devices.

The service—which was released in public beta in September 2017—can be used as part of the broader Google Cloud IoT solution to ingest all IoT data and connect to analytics and machine learning services to gain more insights, according to a Google blog post. It can also integrate with other Google analytics services including Google Cloud Pub/Sub, Google Cloud Dataflow, Google Cloud Bigtable, Google BigQuery, and Google Cloud Machine Learning Engine.

Cloud IoT Core could give Google more of a foothold in the enterprise. Google's Cloud Platform was recently rated by developers as the most innovative when compared to competitors like Amazon Web Services (AWS), though Amazon still holds the highest market share.

The release incorporates a new feature based on feedback from the beta testing: Users can now publish data streams from the IoT Core protocol bridge to multiple Cloud Pub/Sub topics, simplifying deployments, according to the post.

A number of Google Cloud Platform customers have been using Cloud IoT Core in beta for work in smart cities, the sharing economy, and research, the post noted.

For example, the New Zealand-based Smart Parking has used Cloud IoT Core to build out a smart city platform, helping direct traffic, parking, and city services.

"Using Google Cloud IoT Core, we have been able to completely redefine how we manage the deployment, activation, and administration of sensors and devices," Smart Parking group CTO John Heard wrote in the post. "Previously we needed to individually set up each sensor/device. Now we allocate manufactured batches of devices into IoT Core for site deployments and then, using a simple activation smartphone app, the onsite installation technician can activate the sensor or device in moments. Job done!"

Google has partnered with a number of companies on both the device side (including Cisco, Intel, and Sierra Wireless) and the application side (including Agosto, Foghorn, and Losant), to help customers find hardware and build solutions using IoT Core and other Google services, the post said.

Users can find a quick start tutorial on Cloud IoT Core here.

