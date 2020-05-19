Google Cloud Next '20 announced as a digital event series

The annual event, which is typically held in-person for a weekend in April, has shifted to a nine-week online experience.

Google announced on Tuesday that its annual Cloud Next event is happening, but in a new format. The event, which was held as a weekend conference in San Francisco last year, is being shifted to a multiweek, digital event series called Google Cloud Next '20: OnAir.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, Google Cloud Next was added to the list of tech conferences that planned to move digital, abiding by state and federal social distancing and shelter-in-place mandates.

On March 2, Google announced that the conference would still be held the same weekend it was scheduled, but instead moved online, presented as Google Cloud Next '20: Digital Connect. Two weeks later, however, Google decided to postpone the online conference and "hold the event when the timing is right."

Looks like that timing will be July 14 through Sept. 8. The free, nine-week digital series will feature more than 200 sessions including keynotes from industry leaders and learning opportunities with Google developers, according to a blog post.

Next OnAir will provide interactive developer and learning programs such as Cloud Hero and Study Jams, along with free one-month access to learning paths on Qwiklabs and Pluralsight.

Beginning on July 14, each week will focus on a new topic: Industry insights, productivity and collaboration, infrastructure, security, data analytics, data management and databases, application modernization, cloud artificial intelligence (AI), and business application platform.

Through the online experience, users will be able to explore exclusive Google Cloud products and content, connect with industry experts, see the latest cloud tech in action, and foster their skills.

How to register

If you were already registered for Next '20, you don't have to do anything, you are automatically registered for Google Cloud Next '20: Air.

If you haven't registered, you can sign up for free on the Next OnAir website. Upon registration, users can build a customized program and engage with other attendees, partners, and industry peers throughout the nine weeks.

