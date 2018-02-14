Google could bring AI-based Smart Reply feature to other messaging and chat apps

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Google's Smart Reply feature could be extended to several popular chat apps, including Facebook Messenger, Android Messages, and Slack.

The AI-driven Smart Reply feature from Google could allow users to send quick responses to simple messages across platforms, saving time.

A Google team at its Area 120 incubator is trying to extend Smart Reply to chat and messaging apps from other companies, according to reports from TechCrunch.

Pegged "Reply," the feature would use artificial intelligence (AI) to suggest one-tap responses to incoming messages. Smart replies are currently used in Gmail and other Google communication options, allowing business professionals to quickly respond to simple messages. Reply could have the same effect.

The feature could launch in a variety of chat apps, including business favorite Slack. Other potential apps include WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger, and Twitter direct messages, TechCrunch said.

More professionals are working from their smartphones and use messaging apps to stay connected to coworkers and business partners. Smart Reply functionality could save on-the-go workers time while improving collaboration.

In an announcement to testers obtained by TechCrunch, the feature will roll out to Android users first. Apps the feature is being tested in include Google Hangouts and text messages.

Reply will use location and traffic information to help craft more specific smart replies, the announcement said. For example, if someone asks how long it will take for you to get home, the feature can give an estimate based on how long it would take for you to drive there in current conditions.

Google initially rolled out Smart Reply over two years ago, with it arriving for Gmail on iOS and Android in May 2017. Since, other companies have added similar technology, including LinkedIn adding one-click replies to its messaging platform in October.

