Google Drive on the web tests offline saving of all files

You could only access Google files while offline, but now Google may let you see everything from PDFs to image files.

G Suite: What is it, and how can it benefit businesses? Still in the dark about Google's cloud-based office software suite? Here's a quick introduction to G Suite.

Google has decided to test out expanding offline access to a variety of files types, after doing so with Google files in April. If you join the "Google Drive Offline for Binary Content" Beta program, you will be able to view all of your Google and non-Google files offline.



In the spring, Google wrote a blog post explaining that all of their users would now be able to access Google Docs, Sheets, and Slides without an internet connection.



"We know it's important for users to access and work on their files while traveling or when there's low connectivity. With offline mode, it's now possible to create, edit, and comment on Docs, Sheets, or Slides files," they wrote in April.



Now, G-suite users with no internet or faulty connections can join the beta program and will be able to access PDF, image, Microsoft Office, and other non-Google files.



SEE: IT leader's guide to deep learning (Tech Pro Research)



"This feature helps complete the offline experience for Google Drive," Google wrote on Wednesday.

"Now, users can access their important non-Google files in an offline setting, like when they're traveling or when there's poor internet connectivity."

To activate the feature, you have to sign up here. Once you've signed up for the beta program, go into Google Drive and enable offline mode. From then on, you can right-click on any file and make it available offline.

Google added that the feature would not work on Chrome but they were working on bringing it to the operating system.

They initially rolled out the offline feature for Google files in April and May before announcing their latest move in improving G-suite offline capabilities.

For more, check out TechRepublic's article on How to use the new Google Drive mobile app.

Also see

Image: CNET