Google: Here are the 10 traits of a great manager

In 2008, Google introduced Project Oxygen, a research project to find what components make a great Google manager. Through the research, Google found eight key behaviors among top-performing managers and transferred them to their own manager development program, said Google in a blog post.

Google has grown since 2008, however, and so have the responsibilities of its managers. Upon conducting a company survey, Google found that employees want to see more collaboration and strong decision making from leaders, according to the blog post.

Google decided to go back to Project Oxygen and bring the dated research up to speed. They found that successful management qualities have evolved with the company, said the blog post.

Here are Google's 10 essential behaviors that form the best managers.

Is a good coach Empowers team and does not micromanage Creates an inclusive team environment, showing concern for success and well-being Is productive and results-oriented Is a good communicator — listens and shares information Supports career development and discusses performance Has a clear vision/strategy for the team Has key technical skills to help advise the team Collaborates across Google Is a strong decision maker

These 10 qualities reportedly increased team satisfaction and performance, said the post.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Google added new attributes to their list of qualities that make up a solid manager.

Google employees said they wanted to see collaboration and strong decision making from leaders in the company.

