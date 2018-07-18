CXO

Google: Here are the 10 traits of a great manager

Google created an updated list of the 10 behaviors that comprise the best managers. Here they are.

By | July 18, 2018, 12:04 PM PST

More for CXOs

In 2008, Google introduced Project Oxygen, a research project to find what components make a great Google manager. Through the research, Google found eight key behaviors among top-performing managers and transferred them to their own manager development program, said Google in a blog post.

Google has grown since 2008, however, and so have the responsibilities of its managers. Upon conducting a company survey, Google found that employees want to see more collaboration and strong decision making from leaders, according to the blog post.

SEE: Digital transformation: A guide for CXOs (Tech Pro Research)

Google decided to go back to Project Oxygen and bring the dated research up to speed. They found that successful management qualities have evolved with the company, said the blog post.

Here are Google's 10 essential behaviors that form the best managers.

    1. Is a good coach
    2. Empowers team and does not micromanage
    3. Creates an inclusive team environment, showing concern for success and well-being
    4. Is productive and results-oriented
    5. Is a good communicator — listens and shares information
    6. Supports career development and discusses performance
    7. Has a clear vision/strategy for the team
    8. Has key technical skills to help advise the team
    9. Collaborates across Google
    10. Is a strong decision maker

      These 10 qualities reportedly increased team satisfaction and performance, said the post.

      If you are looking for more tips on how to build tech leadership skills, check out this article from TechRepublic's Alison Denisco Rayome. She reinforces communication and collaboration as necessities for strong leadership. Also check out TechRepublic contributor Moira Alexander's piece for advice geared towards project managers.

      The big takeaways for tech leaders:

      • Google added new attributes to their list of qualities that make up a solid manager.
      • Google employees said they wanted to see collaboration and strong decision making from leaders in the company.

      Also see

      leadership-edit.jpg
      Image: iStockphoto/fizkes

      Related Topics:

      Networking Innovation Digital Transformation Tech Industry SMBs Security

      About Macy Bayern

      Macy Bayern is a Multiplatform Reporter for TechRepublic. A recent graduate from the University of Texas at Austin's Liberal Arts Honors Program, Macy covers tech news and trends.

      Editor's Picks

      Can Russian hackers be stopped? Here's why it might take 20 years

      The new commute: How driverless cars, hyperloop, and drones will change our travel plans

      Exomedicine arrives: How labs in space could pave the way for healthcare breakthroughs on Earth

      How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

      Free Newsletters, In your Inbox