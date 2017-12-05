Google launching Android Oreo Go edition, helping connect emerging markets

Android Oreo is expanding to Go users, Google announced Tuesday in a blog post.

The Go edition of the latest Android software will launch Wednesday as part of the Android 8.1 release, the post said. Devices with 512MB to 1GB of memory will gain all Go optimizations.

Three key components make up the Go version: Operating system, apps, and Play Store.

The operating system and native apps have been enhanced to take up 50% less space on the entry-level devices, doubling the storage room for users. Apps are made to operate more smoothly, opening 15% faster.

The Google Play Store has been fine-tuned with the device in mind as well. Go users can download any app, but the store highlights apps that will work best on the device, the post said.

Android Oreo Go edition comes with multiple other features designed to make the device run faster in less-connected areas. Google's data saver features are turned on by default, letting users control how much data is used. The native file-management app Files Go recommends things that can be deleted from the device to maximize storage space.

Android Go, initially announced at Google I/O in May 2017, helps provide fully-functioning smartphones to less connected areas, including those in emerging markets. The goal is to ensure "billions more people" can access computing, the internet, and apps, the post said.

Android as a whole has more than 2 billion devices, with more users in India than the US, according to the blog.

Making sure Go devices have the latest Android software shows the firm's dedication to bringing connectivity to more people globally. Those living or working in emerging markets will have access to up-to-date technology, allowing them to keep pace with colleagues and friends in other markets.

App developers and advertisers may want to consider how they can expand into the Go market by making Go-friendly apps and ads. Doing so may introduce their app or product into a new, larger market while benefitting consumers.

