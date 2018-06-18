Google makes it easier to edit VR video and images with the VR180 Creator

Google is hoping to democratize virtual reality (VR) production with its new VR180 cameras and software that allows you to edit video in Adobe Premiere and Final Cut Pro.

Google Software Engineer Erik Ackermann announced the move in a blog post, writing that the affordable cameras will "allow creators to shoot three-dimensional, immersive photos and videos" with a device "small enough to fit in your pocket."

"To make it even easier for you to create and edit high quality VR videos, we're launching VR180 Creator on Mac and Linux. This desktop tool lets anyone edit VR180 footage with existing VR video tools," he wrote.

SEE: Virtual reality spotlight: What can VR bring to the enterprise? (Tech Pro Research)

By simplifying the process for producing VR content, Google's VR180 tools could help smaller companies and individuals create VR marketing content and training programs more readily.

Last month, Google announced a VR180 app for Android and iOS, allowing users to take video and photos on its VR cameras and upload them to either YouTube or Google Photos. Users can even live stream VR video. It was released in conjunction with the Lenovo Mirage Solo headset and the Lenovo Mirage Camera.

"VR180 Creator currently offers two features for VR videos. 'Convert for Publishing' takes raw fisheye footage from VR180 cameras like the Lenovo Mirage Camera and converts it into a standardized equirect projection," Ackermann wrote in the post. "This can be edited with the video editing software creators already use, like Adobe Premiere and Final Cut Pro. 'Prepare for Publishing' re-injects the VR180 metadata after editing so that the footage is viewable on YouTube or Google Photos in 2D or VR."

Google named the camera and headset after the new VR format developed by Google's Daydream VR arm and YouTube. Their hope is to make VR easy enough for people to use for memorable events like weddings or births. Ostensibly, users could relive significant life moments using VR.

The new format is able to capture 180-degree panoramic images, giving videographers and photographers room to use the cameras to create images that are more immersive yet are not 360 degrees.

Facebook is working on something similar, hoping to harness VR technology for their "VR Memories" project. Google has been heavily invested in VR, announcing just last month that they had created the highest resolution VR display with LG. The study claims their researchers have created a display with an astounding resolution of 4,800 x 3,840, about half as good as human vision.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Google has made it easier for people to create VR images and videos with their new VR180 cameras and software.

You can now edit VR180 images and video in Adobe Premiere and Final Cut Pro, making it easier to create context for your business.

tay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Google Weekly newsletter. Subscribe

Also see