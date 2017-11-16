Google makes it easier to move big data to the cloud with new BigQuery service

Google is making it easier to move data from Software as a Service (SaaS) applications to its BigQuery big data platform with the new BigQuery Data Transfer Service. On Thursday, Google announced that the service, initially unveiled at the Google Cloud Next conference, is now generally available.

The new service will automate the migration of data from these apps into BigQuery in a scheduled and managed manner, according to a Google blog post. So far, the service will support data transfer from AdWords, DoubleClick Campaign Manager, DoubleClick for Publishers, and YouTube Content and Channel Owner Reports, the post said.

Once the data gets to BigQuery, users can begin querying it immediately. If they want to analyze any other data alongside that information in BigQuery, they can use Google Cloud Dataprep to clean and prep the data for that analysis, the post noted.

In terms of how long it will take for the data to get there, a Data Delivery SLA guarantees that the data will ship to BigQuery within 24 hours. If it doesn't make it in that time frame, Google will accept the daily charge for the transfer, the post said.

Customers will also be able to set the data delivery schedules of specific apps as well. This way, one can set up data transfers to occur at a regular interval, or during a certain part of the week.

The new service will operate in the same locations as the standard BigQuery product. The post said that this was in an effort to improve availability and reliability.

According to the post, companies like Trivago and Zenith have already begun using the service to better get a handle on their marketing data.

"BigQuery Data Transfer Service eliminates problems with timeouts, data accuracy and granularity when ingesting data into our own database," Patrick Kool, head of marketing solutions at Trivago, said in the post. "We now receive highly granular data that is accurate and always there when we need it."

Pricing information can be found here.

