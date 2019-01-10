Google makes it easier to pick up past searches

Whether you are on the job hunt or researching potential artificial intelligence (AI) projects, Google just made it easier to continue ongoing searches for particular topics. Using new activity cards, Google Search is able to help you pick up where you left off, according to a Wednesday blog post.

If you are logged into your Google account and search for general tech and other topics such as machine learning, AI, blockchain, and more, you may see an activity card pop up at the top of the results page, displaying your previous searches that could be related, the post said.

SEE: Google Drive: Tips and tricks for business professionals (Tech Pro Research)

Along with previous searches, the activity cards also show links to pages you've visited in the past, allowing you to easily go back to an idea you had, or re-issue a search to learn about new aspects of that topic, the post added.

Google Search also allows you to mark a page to reference or read later. By simply clicking and holding the link, you can add items on the activity card to a specified collection. You can see your collections by tapping the menu at the top left of the Search page (on mobile), or via the bottom bar of the Google app, according to the post.

Users can also control what appears on the activity card by pressing to delete an entry, or simply turning off the cards altogether by clicking the 3-dot icon. You can further customize your experience in Search by accessing your full history and settings within the Search page.

Activity cards have already rolled out for mobile web and Google app in the US. So whether you are looking for new projects for your company, tips on how to be a better leader, or just current tech news, Google Search's activity cards can help you do so more efficiently and effectively.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Google released an update to its Search platform that helps users easily continue ongoing research. — Google, 2019

Through activity cards that appear at the top of the search results, users can access previous searches and pages relevant to their current query. — Google, 2019

Google Weekly Newsletter See how to get the most out of Google Docs, Google Apps, Chrome, Chrome OS, Google Cloud Platform, and all the other Google products used in business environments. Delivered Fridays Sign up today

Also see