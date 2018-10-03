Google Pixel 3: What to expect, when to pre-order, how to watch

This article originally appeared on ZDNet.

Google's October 9 event should reveal a range of hardware — the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones (with wireless charging), a second-generation Pixelbook, and Google Home Hub are expected or rumored — in a fall that will go down as one of the busiest seasons ever for tech giants.

Apple has already held its iPhone event and is expected to hold another event to announce Mac and iPad updates. Huawei will announce the Mate 20 Pro, and Microsoft just announced new Surface products, and Razer has an event planned as well.

Google's event will be streamed for all to watch as Google continues its push into making its own hardware across multiple different product lines.

Image: Screenshot by Jason Cipriani

When and how to watch

The event will be live-streamed on YouTube

It has a start time of 8am PT/11am ET on Oct. 9

Google sent out invites to members of the press in early September, announcing a Made By Google event will take place on Oct. 9 in New York City. The event will begin at 8am PT/11am ET, and it will be live-streamed on the Made by Google YouTube channel.

ZDNet plans to host the video here when it becomes available.

Image: Pixel 3 leak via Nieuwemobiel

We expect Pixel Phones

Two phones are expected

There will be a notch

Both will run the latest version of Android

Pre-orders begin Oct. 9

Many rumors and leaks have shown off what we expect to be the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL smartphones. The latest leak of supposed renders shows two phones — the 3 XL with a display notch — running Android 9.0 Pie.

Other improvements include an all-glass back, which makes it possible to finally add wireless charging to the Pixel line. In fact, here's a video of wireless charging in action on what's reportedly the Pixel 3 XL:

Further proof that Google is adding wireless charging to the Pixel line is a leaked wireless charger made by Google. There's only one reason Google would manufacturer a wireless charging stand, and name it Pixel Stand, that I can think of.

Google will begin accepting pre-orders for the new phones on Oct. 9, immediately after the event ends according to an email the company sent to current Pixel users.

But not a Pixel Watch

Despite rumors, Google has said it will not release a Pixel watch this year.

Even with a redesigned Wear OS and a new system on a chip from Qualcomm, designed specifically for Wear OS devices, Google told Tom's Guide it would not be launching a smartwatch this year. Instead, Google is focusing on helping its hardware partners leverage the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 3100 and the redesigned Wear OS.

Image: Pixelbook 2 leak via Chrome Unboxed

New Pixelbook

Pixelbook 2 may be announced

Thinner bezels, possible biometric unlock feature

Updated internal specs

Pixel Slate is a potential name

Last year, Google revealed a high-end Chromebook. The Pixelbook serves as an example of what device makers can do with a Chromebook, assuming selling price isn't a limiting factor. This year, rumors point to a second-generation Pixelbook being announced.

Updated internals, including Intel's latest generation of processors, thinner bezels around the display, and perhaps fingerprint or facial recognition have also been mentioned as improvements over the original Pixelbook.

The new device may have a detachable form factor, pulling double duty as a Chromebook and a tablet. Evidence suggests Pixel Slate is what Google will call the device, and it'll indeed come with the latest gen Intel Core i7.

New Chromecast

Found on sale at Best Buy

Bluetooth 5.0, improved Wi-Fi

But no 4K

Best Buy was caught selling an unreleased version of Google Chromecast, the company's streaming dongle. Thanks to an FCC filing we already know that the new Chromecast will feature Bluetooth 5.0 and hoepfully improved Wi-Fi connectivity. Sadly, per the leaked box, it doesn't appear the new Chromecast will feature 4K streaming.

Image: Google Home Hub leak via MySmartPrice

Google Home Hub

A Google Home device with a touchscreen

Users can interact with Google Assistant via voice or touch

Viewing security cameras may be possible

Just this week, renders of an unannounced Google Home device were published by MySmartPrice. The Google Home Hub show a device with a 7-inch display and a speaker behind it, similar to the design of current Google Home devices.

Similar to Lenovo's Smart Display, Google Home Hub uses the screen to display information curated by Google Assistant. According to the same report that leaked the photos, users will be able to ask the Home Hub to display feeds from Nest cameras on the screen, as well.

