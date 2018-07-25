Google portfolio updates help users get more out of G Suite, AI, databases, IoT

On Wednesday, during the day two keynote for Google's 2018 Cloud Next Conference in San Francisco, the company unveiled a swath of updates across its portfolio of products to help everyone from front-line users to operations professionals to security experts get more done in the cloud.

The new Gmail was made available to all G Suite customers, bringing redesigned security warnings, Snooze, Offline Access, and more. Cloud Search, which was first announced last year, has new features that can "help companies intelligently and securely index their third-party data beyond G Suite, whether that data is stored in the cloud, or on-prem," according to a Google press release.

G Suite customers will also be able to purchase Drive Enterprise as a standalone product with usage-based pricing, the release said, and will eventually have access to an enterprise version of Google Voice.

Rajen Sheth, senior director of product management for Google Cloud AI, announced a new offering called BigQuery ML that is now available in beta. This tool "lets customer execute machine learning initiatives using simple SQL within BigQuery," the release noted.

BigQuery GIS is now in Alpha, Sheth noted, while BigQuery Clustering is available in beta. A Google Sheets data connector for BigQuery is also available in beta. Cloud TPUs are now generally available as well, the release said, and third generation TPUs will be released in Alpha.

Cloud TPU Pods provide up to 11.5 petaflops to accelerate the training of a single large machine learning model. More analytics updates can be found in a separate Google blog post here.

On the infrastructure side of things, Google vice president of engineering Brad Calder noted that a new Accenture partnership has made it possible for Google Cloud Platform (GCP) customers to bring their Oracle workloads over. Google is also working with Accenture to form the Accenture Google Cloud Business Group (AGBG). According to another post, the "AGBG will include cloud experts from both Accenture and Google Cloud who will work with enterprise clients to help build cloud solutions tailored to their specific industries and needs."

Another new partnership with Intel and SAP makes it possible for SAP HANA workloads to run on GCP VMs thanks to the new Intel Optane DC Persistent Memory. Cloud Firestore, Cloud Bigtable, and Cloud Spanner all got updates as well.

To help better track and budget for usage, Calder also mentioned that GCP's Compute Engine will be offered with resource-based pricing for more user control.

Security was also featured during the keynote, with 10 new security announcements. The full list can be found in this roundup blog post, but the standouts include context-aware access, a FIDO-based Titan Security Key, shielded VMs, and Binary Authorization for containers.

Two new Internet of Things (IoT) products include Cloud IoT Edge (which includes Edge IoT Core and Edge ML) and Edge TPU. Cloud IoT Edge is basically a software stack that brings Google's AI to gateways and connected devices. Edge TPU, on the other hand, is a "purpose-built ASIC chip designed to run TensorFlow Lite ML models at the edge," the press release noted.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Google touted updates to G Suite, AI products, database management, and IoT solutions during the day two keynote of its 2018 Google Cloud Next conference.

Updates to Google Cloud security solutions and IoT offerings could enhance the platform's appeal in the enterprise.

