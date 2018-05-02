Google's .app domains offer built-in security for developers and tech pros

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Google will require HTTPS for connection to all .app websites, boosting protections against malware, spying, and tracking.

The new .app TLD might be a good option for security-conscious developers and tech professionals.

Google recently launched .app, a new top-level domain (TLD) from Google Registry that is geared toward app developers and tech pros.

According to a Google blog post, on the new domain, HTTPS will be a requirement for connecting to any .app website. This can help defend against ad malware, tracking injection, and spying on open networks, the post noted. Additionally, "no individual HSTS registration or configuration" is required, according to the .app website.

"With a memorable .app domain name, it's easy for people to find and learn more about your app," the post said. "You can use your new domain as a landing page to share trustworthy download links, keep users up to date, and deep link to in-app content."

The built-in security of the .app TLD dovetails with Google's effort to push encrypted HTTPS website connections. As noted by our sister site ZDNet, Google will mark all websites without HTTPS encryption as "not secure" starting in July 2018.

Registrations for the .app domains are available through Google's Early Access Program through May 7, 2018, the post said. Users can pony up a fee to lock down the domains they want before availability comes to the rest of the public on May 8.

In addition to the added security, .app domains could give developers and businesses a way to stand out from other website domains. However, that is all contingent on whether or not the nomenclature catches on outside of the tech industry.

Interested developers and users can visit get.app to get more information on the domains and find a registrar.

