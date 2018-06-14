Google's low-code App Maker could make it easier, faster to build custom business apps

G Suite announced in a Thursday blog post the general availability of App Maker, a new tool that allows users to build apps in a low code environment, without many of the skills needed for full custom development.

This new tool makes it easier for businesses to build apps for tasks such as requesting purchase orders and filing or resolving help desk tickets, the post said. The tool can easily pair with other G Suite apps including Gmail, Calendar, and Sheets as well, adding to its potential.

The post also stated that Google's scripting language Apps Script could be used to access more than 40 of Google's services, Google Cloud, and other outside services that support JDBC and REST.

Low-code platforms help speed the process for creating and deploying important business applications, putting more power in the hands of line-of-business professionals. This can help companies that may have trouble finding developer talent, or free up current developers to work on higher-level tasks.

As noted in the blog post, analysts believe that an effective custom mobile app could save an employee an estimated 7.5 hours of work per week.

The post emphasized that users can build apps that are open, fast, connected, and governed.

The app builder has built-in support for Cloud SQL and supports a "BYODB," or "bring your own database," system. According to the post, G Suite administrators will have full visibility of app owners, usage metrics, and OAuth permissions.

The post noted that apps can be built efficiently by using templates, samples, a drag-and-drop UI, and declarative data modeling. This makes it easier for users to design apps faster and more effectively.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Google's low-code App Maker tool will be made generally available, helping to simplify and democratize the process for building custom business apps.

Low-code platforms could help free up developers to work on high-level tasks or help a business combat the tech talent shortage.

