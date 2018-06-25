Search

Software

Got an old PC? Your time running Windows 7 may be up

Microsoft abandons support for Windows 7 on Pentium III-era machines.

By | June 25, 2018, 7:26 AM PST

Microsoft has dropped support for Windows 7 on a range of PCs dating back to turn of the millennium.

PCs whose processors lack support for multimedia instructions called SSE2 will no longer receive security updates for Windows 7, Microsoft has confirmed.

More about Windows

The issue first arose in March this year, when Microsoft issued a security update, (KB4088875), which generated a stop error on computers that didn't support SSE2.

While Microsoft initially indicated it was working to resolve the error on Windows 7 machines, it later changed its advice, telling owners of affected PCs to "upgrade your machines with a processor that supports SSE2 or virtualize those machines".

The result is that cumulative Windows 7 patches won't install on PCs lacking SSE2 support from the March update onwards. Those who want to continue using Windows 7 on such machines will have to risk using PCs unpatched against the latest security threats.

Windows 7 was sold with the condition that security updates would continue to be issued until January 2020. But TechRepublic's sister site ZDNet points out that Microsoft is entitled to make such a change under its Business, Developer and Desktop Operating Systems Policy, which states: "Older products may not meet today's more demanding security requirements. Microsoft may be unable to provide security updates for older products".

Since 2000, CPUs have supported SSE2, which has been commonplace in processors since 2004 — meaning you're unlikely to be affected unless you've held on to a Pentium III-era machine.

Last year Microsoft confirmed that laptops running on Intel Atom Clover Trail chipsets will not receive any Windows 10's feature updates after the Anniversary Update, issued in summer last year.

Also see

Related Topics:

Microsoft Enterprise Software Developer Open Source Software Mobility

About Nick Heath

Nick Heath is chief reporter for TechRepublic. He writes about the technology that IT decision makers need to know about, and the latest happenings in the European tech scene.

Editor's Picks

Can Russian hackers be stopped? Here's why it might take 20 years

The new commute: How driverless cars, hyperloop, and drones will change our travel plans

Exomedicine arrives: How labs in space could pave the way for healthcare breakthroughs on Earth

How Sephora is leveraging AR and AI to transform retail and help customers buy cosmetics

Free Newsletters, In your Inbox