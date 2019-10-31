HCL's Google Cloud Business Unit to accelerate enterprise adoption

The new unit promises a secure and risk-mitigated cloud migration that produces faster results for business users.

How to install Google Cloud SDK on Linux for easy remote access to your Google Cloud Platform Interacting with your Google Cloud Platform can be done from the Linux terminal window.

HCL Technologies and Google Cloud announced on Thursday the development of HCL's Google Business Cloud Unit, which is dedicated to advancing digital transformation within organizations. Specifically, the group will focus on helping enterprise customers launch large-scale migrations of workloads and applications to the Google Cloud platform.

Cloud adoption is sweeping the enterprise, with Gartner predicting public cloud revenue to grow nearly 18% in 2019 to $214 billion and continue upward through 2022. Currently, 64% of organizations are using or considering using industry cloud services, a recent TechRepublic Premium poll found, indicating the cloud's relevance for enterprise users.

Google Cloud is one of the key players in enterprise cloud offerings, alongside AWS and Microsoft Azure. The mission of HCL's Google Cloud Business Unit is to help customers take greater advantage of Google Cloud, especially with large accounts, according to a Google Cloud blog post.

"These recent, tighter partnerships with Google show that the market has accepted Google Cloud as a viable enterprise cloud platform," said Craig Lowery, vice president analyst in Gartner's Technology and Service Provider. "These relationships between the MSPs (managed services providers) and cloud providers give customers better assurances of coverage and long-term support. Now Google Cloud customers are getting that top-line treatment from MSPs."

The unit will feature more than 5,000 trained Google Cloud experts to help customers manage complex IT environments associated with cloud migration.

The blog post outlined the following six key components of enterprise Google Cloud adoption that the business unit will assist:

SAP workload and application migration to Google Cloud Platform (GCP)

Hybrid and multi-cloud deployments with Google Cloud's Anthos



Adoption of leading Google Cloud data, AI, and ML solutions in areas like e-commerce, supply chain, and marketing



Application and data center modernization



Workplace transformation and collaboration with G Suite



DevSecOps and service orchestration



"The increased interest and support in Google Cloud from these MSPs indicates that significant numbers of their customers are asking for solid Google Cloud support," Lowery said. "It elevates Google in perception as being co-equal with Azure and AWS. I think we're now really entering the era of 'The Big Three' hyperscalers."

HCL has expertise in business-centric IT strategy in management, which will be used to help organizations plan these large-scale migrations, company officials said. Google Cloud's component in the partnership involves providing the technology infrastructure that can forge solutions involving multicloud, artificial intelligence (AI), and overall better collaboration.

