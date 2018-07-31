Help! My heatsink fan is running erratic

Welcome to our "Got Answers?" series where we are helping fellow members get answers to their tech questions. Are you the one who can help your fellow members with their questions?

It is recommended that you clean the inside of your computer to remove dust every so often (I personally clean mine every 6 months). TechRepublic member sallad61, had just cleaned the inside of their computer only to discover that their heatsink fan is now making a strange noise.

TechRepublic member sallad61 asks, "The fan is running erratic, have only done a full clean & PC was full of dust. I did not replace or pull fan Heatsink from motherboard as (no paste), fan will spin freely but the fan on the sink makes a whirring noise now! Any help please, Gigabytem/board over 8 yrs old, AMD Phenom 555 CPU"

