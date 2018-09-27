After Hours

Help! My PC doesn't have any graphical output?

TechRepublic member harlekin is having issues with the graphical output displaying on their PC. Can you help this fellow member resolve their issue?

By | September 27, 2018, 8:37 AM PST

Broke Computer

TechRepublic member harlekin says, "Hi everybody, I have a delicate question.

So last Monday my PC suddenly turned off and when I turned it on again it smelled a bit burnt. I couldn't start it up afterward so I thought either the motherboard or the power supply is broke.

I ordered a new motherboard as well as power supply and installed both. Everything seemed to work nicely, system running, fans turning but there wasn't any graphical output. I both tried VGA and HDMI plugs. Sucks!

Now I think that I would have to re-install the graphic card, but I can't find a way to do that, since my the new motherboard has no integrated graphic chip.

Does anyone have an idea on how to proceed ?

My specs:

Gigabyte GA-970A-DS3P rev.1
EVGA GTX 760 SC 4GB
Corsair DDR3 2133 MHz 16 GB
AMD FX-8320

Thank-you!"

