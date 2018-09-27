Help! My PC doesn't have any graphical output?

Welcome to our "Got Answers?" series (which is published each Thursday) where we are helping fellow members get answers to their tech questions. Are you the one who can offer advice or tips to help your fellow member with their issues?

Nothing is more frustrating than when your computer is not working correctly. We have all been there at one time or another. This is what TechRepublic member harlekin is currently facing after having replaced both their motherboard and power supply, so they have turned to the TechRepublic community for assistance.

TechRepublic member harlekin says, "Hi everybody, I have a delicate question. So last Monday my PC suddenly turned off and when I turned it on again it smelled a bit burnt. I couldn't start it up afterward so I thought either the motherboard or the power supply is broke. I ordered a new motherboard as well as power supply and installed both. Everything seemed to work nicely, system running, fans turning but there wasn't any graphical output. I both tried VGA and HDMI plugs. Sucks! Now I think that I would have to re-install the graphic card, but I can't find a way to do that, since my the new motherboard has no integrated graphic chip. Does anyone have an idea on how to proceed ? My specs: Gigabyte GA-970A-DS3P rev.1

EVGA GTX 760 SC 4GB

Corsair DDR3 2133 MHz 16 GB

AMD FX-8320 Thank-you!"

