Help! Why is my printer unreachable through Windows 7?

Welcome to our "Got Answers?" series (which is normally published each Thursday) where we are helping fellow members get answers to their tech questions. Are you the one who can offer advice or tips to help your fellow member with their questions? Do you have your own tech questions? Post them in our forums where you can receive answers from your fellow members.
You have been trying to set up a printer for your Windows 7 PCs to use, however, no matter what you have tried, you have been unable to connect them. This is where TechRepublic member RACoulon has found themselves and has turned to the TechRepublic community for assistance in helping them figure out why their Windows 7 PCs can not access the printer.
TechRepublic member RACoulon writes, "Hello,
First off, I'd like to thank any help in advance. I tried to see if i could find a replicated issue already in the forums, but to no avail.
I am currently running 3 wireless Windows 7 PC's and trying to setup a wired printer for them to be able to use. I can access this printer via wireless on any of our wireless Windows 10 PC's but not the Windows 7.
I first tested to see if i could ping the IP of the printer from the PC's in question, and they all come back successful with 0% loss. I then add the printer manually via IP. Afterwards I select the proper drivers, and it installs successfully. But when I go to print out a test page, or any page that is, the document will stay in the spool and change from "Printing" to "Error". It doesn't state the Error and if I troubleshoot, it can't find any issues.
I'm at a total loss."
Are you able to help RACoulon with their issue? Simply click the "Answer This" button below:
The TechRepublic Forums is a community of IT Experts, where you can go to seek advice, share your knowledge, brainstorm, shoot the breeze and enjoy the camaraderie of your IT peers. So, if you haven't already - be sure to check out the forums today!
More Tech Help Questions from the TechRepublic Forums
- Backup entire Office 365 domain by JanusCauldron
- charset=utf-8 not showing special characters on website by minizv
- Spam from email based on recent send by Palle12345
- Problem with installing windows 7 on an ASUS fx503vd gaming laptop by davekelly07
- Trying to connect to a shared network folder with new computer by rob1547129806
See Also:
- Over 87GB of email addresses and passwords exposed in Collection 1 dump (ZDNet)
- Welcome to the Fab Lab: Customizable mobile 3D printer workstation stands (ZDNet)
- Windows 10 April 2018 Update: How to share a printer with your local network (TechRepublic)
- Here's how you can stay clear of online scams (CNET)
- This tech for your aging parents fights isolation, boosts awareness (CNET)
Previous "Got Answers?" Question(s)
Full Bio
Tammy Cavadias is the Community and Member Services Manager for ZDNet, TechRepublic, and Tech Pro Research. She loves spending time with her 8 rescue dogs, and in her spare time she helps animal rescues. She has been with the company since 1996.