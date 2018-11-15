Help! Why is my website only unreachable through an IP address?

Welcome to our "Got Answers?" series (which is published each Thursday) where we are helping fellow members get answers to their tech questions. Are you the one who can offer advice or tips to help your fellow member with their questions? Do you have your own tech questions? Post them in our forums where you can receive answers from your fellow members.

You have worked hard on creating your new website, and are now ready for the outside world to visit. However, you have discovered an issue - your domain name is not working and it is driving you crazy trying to figure out what is wrong. This is where TechRepublic member BBotteron has found themselves and has turned to the TechRepublic community for assistance in helping them figure out why no one outside their network can reach their domain.

TechRepublic member BBotteron writes, "Hello everyone! I have recently started building a website and I'm using Wampserver to host to the outside world. I have set everything up and this website is available on my own network. On my PC I am hosting from I can connect to localhost. From a different PC or phone I can connect with my domain name. I have port forwarding and firewall rules set. Everything so far is finished. When someone from an outside network connects to my website they have to use my IP address instead of my domain name. I have set the CNAME record with godaddy.com to point with the name being "www" and value being "@". The A record name is "@" and the value being my public IP. What am I missing to get people from other networks to use my actual domain instead of my public IP? Any help is appreciated and thank you for helping! I've been working on this for a week and I've finally made it to a point of where I'm stuck."

