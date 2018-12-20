Help! Why is my website still showing old content?

Welcome to our "Got Answers?" series (normally published each Thursday) where we are helping fellow members get answers to their tech questions. Are you the one who can offer advice or tips to help your fellow member with their questions? Do you have your own tech questions? Post them in our forums where you can receive answers from your fellow members.

You have worked hard on updating your website, however, you have discovered an issue - your website continues to display old content. This is where TechRepublic member joantomy has found themselves and has turned to the TechRepublic community for assistance in helping them figure out why certain devices continue to display the old content.

TechRepublic member joantomy writes, "I edited the contents of my website. I checked it on my mobile and PC. Samsung galaxy S9 was my android testing device. But I'm getting the older version in it in all the browsers. The newer version is shown in iPhone, Windows PC, and Macbook. Does anyone know why this is happening? Is this anything related to the phone software?Thank you!"

