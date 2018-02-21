Here are the 15 best cities for women in tech

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

Washington, DC, is the best US city for women in tech. — SmartAsset, 2018.

Knowing women-in-tech-friendly cities could help women select a spot where their career can be fostered, potentially meaning more females in the industry.

For the fourth year in a row, Washington, DC, is the best city for women in tech, a new SmartAsset study found.

SmartAsset looked at four metrics—the gender pay gap, women's representation in the workforce, employment growth in the tech sector, and income after housing costs—in 58 US cities. Knowing which cities foster women in tech could help women build their career stronger and faster, potentially allowing for more female success in the industry.

DC has topped the list every year the study has been done. This year, 38% of the tech workforce in the city is female, the report said. On average, women make up 25.9% of a city's tech workforce, SmartAsset said. Kansas City, MO grabbed the second spot, which it has held for the entirety of the study's history as well.

Here are the top 15 best cities for women in tech.

1. Washington, DC

2. Kansas City, MO

3. Baltimore, MD4. Philadelphia, PA

5. Albuquerque, NM

6. St. Paul, MN

7. Arlington, VA

8. New Orleans, LA

9. New York, NY

10. Indianapolis, IN

11. Houston, TX

12. Louisville, KY

13. Chandler, AZ14. Charlotte, NC

15. Fremont, CA

Nationally, women make 84% of what men in the same position make and have an average annual income of $53,616 after housing, the study found. The national average four-year tech employment growth is 10.9%.

Women tend to be underrepresented in the STEM field, which typically offers higher salaries and job security than other fields, the report noted.

If women moved to more women-in-tech-friendly cities, the cities lower on the list may change how they approach women in the field to avoid losing tech talent. Diversity in tech could be worth up to $400 billion, according to Comptia.

Universities are working to get more women into the field by revamping their introductory computer sciences courses, a TechRepublic investigation found. The efforts are helping initial gender parity in the departments, but men continue to dominate upper-level programming courses. This imparity in the tech talent pipeline may affect how many women enter the tech field and how prepared they are.

