Here are the best and worst US cities for tech professionals to live in 2018

Seattle, Boston, and Pittsburgh, PA topped WalletHub's 2018 list of best metro areas for STEM professionals.

Harrisburg, PA has the most per capita job openings, and Washington has the most projected job openings by 2020 in the STEM field.

Seattle, WA is the best US metro area for tech professionals, according to new research from WalletHub.

The personal finance website looked at 17 metrics, from number of job openings for STEM graduates to STEM employment growth from 2014 to 2016.

Here is the full list of the top STEM metro areas in 2018.

1. Seattle, WA

2. Boston, MA

3. Pittsburgh, PA

4. Austin, TX

5. Minneapolis, MN

6. Madison, WI

7. Salt Lake City, UT

8. Springfield, MA

9. Chicago, IL

10. Atlanta, GA

For job-seeking tech professionals, knowing where to look for jobs may help the job hunt. Harrisburg, PA has the most per capita job openings currently, and Washington has the highest number of projected jobs by 2020, the report said.

In terms of affordability, Dayton, OH had the highest housing affordability, while Houston, TX had the highest annual median wage after being adjusted for the cost of living.

Knowing booming tech areas may also help startups find a fostering location where they can attract top talent and outside funding. The top three STEM-friendly areas-Boston, Springfield, and Worcester-are all in Massachusetts.

Location may be everything, but developing in-demand skills and languages may make it easier to snag some of the top tech jobs available in these cities. The top three tech skills are Java, Agile, and Javascript, according to recent research from Indeed. Top jobs include machine learning experts, data scientists, and other focuses in artificial intelligence (AI).

Here are the bottom 10 worst areas for STEM professionals.

91. Stockton, CA

92. Oxnard, CA

93. McAllen, TX

94. Lakeland, FL

95. Deltona, FL

96. Little Rock, AR

97. Cape Coral, FL

98. Memphis, TN

99. North Port, FL

100. Jackson, MS

