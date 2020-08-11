Here are the top 15 companies for remote part-time work

A FlexJob roundup includes familiar names such as Appen, Robert Half, Pearson, Supporting Strategies, Kaplan, and Achieve Test Prep.

Not everyone has the interest or ability to work full time, even when working remotely, and with that in mind, FlexJobs recently identified the top 15 companies for remote part-time jobs. For the study, "part time" refers to jobs that require 35-hours or less.

Part-time remote jobs (PTRJ) include tutors, substitute teachers, specialized teachers (i.e. SAT, ACT, music, drama, etc), and online instructors—nearly half of the top PTRJs are variations of jobs in education. In general, other PTRJs include data entry, office administration, personal assistant, telemedicine, therapist, proposal writer, accountant, public relations, technical writer, investor relations, human resources, web development, troubleshooter, and graphic designer, among others.

Based on an assessment of 50,000 companies in the FlexJobs database, here are the top 15 companies hiring for PTRJ:

1. Kaplan is a for-profit educational institution, operating in more than 30 countries globally, and 89% of work offered is remote and 83% are part-time positions.

2. VocoVision is a children's therapy telepractice program that looks for applicants comfortable with tech and have excellent communication skills. All positions, 100% are remote, require advanced education and professional certifications, and associates are given access to a discussion board to share their concerns and to brainstorm ideas; 30% of jobs are part time.

3. Supporting Strategies is comprised of Financial Operations Associates (FOAs) who hold a bachelor's or master's degree in accounting or a related field of study, as well as 10-15 years of industry experience; jobs, which are 100% remote, are in accounting and finance, bookkeeping, human resources and recruiting, and 95% of those jobs are part time.

4. Robert Half International, a global professional staffing and consulting firm, was founded in 1948 and was named by the Human Rights Campaign as one of the best places to work, as well as one of the 50 happiest companies in America by CareerBliss. Seventy-two percent of the company's jobs are remote, with 7% of jobs part time.

5. Pearson offers flexible jobs in many professional fields in and beyond education & training and has posted temporary, freelance, seasonal, occasional, part time, flexible schedule, and work-from-home jobs in the past and employs a staff of 32,000, in more than 70 countries. The London-based company offers 54% remote work, and 45% part time.

6. Appen is a technology services company, which recently acquired Leapforce and works in 130 businesses globally; 99% of jobs are remote and 89% are part time.

7. K12 is an online educational programs and solutions company for youth in kindergarten through 12th grade and is designed for kids, teens and families to serve students "in the home or on the road." A majority, 99% of jobs are remote, with 16% part time.

8. Edmentum provides educational solutions to 8,000 school districts nationwide and was created by the merger of PLATO Learning and Archipelago Learning; provides more than 14 million students with individual teaching approaches and online learning solutions. Ninety-six percent of its jobs are remote, with 64% being part time.

9. Lionbridge provides localization and data services in more than 350 languages and operates throughout the US and internationally. Team members work from home or from one of the company's 55 offices spanning 26 countries, and 98% of jobs have remote work options, and 74% are part-time jobs.

10. Independence University was one of the earliest (1978) "distance learning" schools. The nonprofit now includes four schools: healthcare, business, graphic arts, and technology. The Utah-based university offers associate's, bachelor's, and master's degree programs. It offers 100% remote work options, with 31% part time.

11. Rasmussen College is a for-profit school offering associate's and bachelor's degrees from campuses across Minnesota and other states, which offers more than 70 academic and professional programs in such subjects as business, tech, nursing, health sciences, design and education. Part-time work is popular, with 94% of jobs requiring 35-hours or less, and 78% are remote.

12. Achieve Test Prep is an academic support organization that provides test prep and college-education consulting services. Its employees are 100% remote, and 47% part time.

13. LanguageLine Solutions was established in 1982 to provide more effective communication methods for non-English speakers and now provides face-to-face, over-the-phone, and video-conference interpreting and document translation services, and is the largest professional interpreter employer in the world. The Monterey, CA-based company has 100% remote work options, with 29% part-time work.

14. FlexProfessionals is a privately held staffing and recruiting firm that specializes in flexible work arrangements for seasoned professionals with 73% both part time and jobs with remote work options.

15. Cactus Communications is a privately held company, based in Mumbai, which provides communication solutions specializing in academia and pharmaceutical and device companies, offers 100% remote work and 56% part-time jobs.

Flexjobs identifies an additional 15 companies which offer PTRJ.

