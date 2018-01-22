Here's why your iPhone 8 or iPhone X battery might be toast in 18 months

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

If you're an iPhone 8 or iPhone X user, there's a distinct possibility that your battery could only last 18 months.

Yes, you read that correctly—a year and a half. According to a recent report from Adrian Kingsley-Hughes, of our sister site ZDNet, these iPhone models could hit their recharge cycle limit of 500 much sooner than expected.

As noted in Kingsley-Hughes' report, Apple says these iPhone batteries are "designed to retain up to 80% of its original capacity at 500 complete charge cycles." However, after downloading an app called CoconutBattery, he determined that he had reached 91 full cycles just four months into owning his iPhone 8 Plus.

With that math in place, Kingsley-Hughes estimated that he would hit "455 recharge cycles after about 20 months of ownership." But, that wasn't accounting for any battery wear. When that's factored in, the number drops to 18 months, he reported.

While he originally estimated that the battery would take him closer to 36 months, Kingsley-Hughes noted that other iPhone 8 and iPhone X users were in the same boat. In the report, he theorized that Apple's focus on the speed and convenience of wireless charging is masking the fact that the battery can't keep up with performance demands.

Simply put, the batteries are losing charge faster, and thus need to be charged more frequently, which will lead to their early demise.

"If you upgrade every year, this isn't going to be a problem for you, but if you're the kind of person who likes to get a few years out of their iPhone before getting a new one, this is something that you need to think about," he wrote. "You either need to take measures to minimize battery usage during the day, or plan for a battery replacement down the line."

It's no secret that the quality of iPhone batteries has been in question as of late. After Apple admitted to throttling battery iPhones to preserve battery life, and subsequently sent out a patch to remedy the throttling, it could lead many users to question their loyalty to the firm.

As part of its efforts to address the iPhone battery issues that led to the throttling, Apple is discounting iPhone battery replacements. And if the batteries are wearing out this quickly, it may be a deal worth taking advantage of.

