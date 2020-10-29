Hiring and firing: 3 tools for managers need to make employee transitions easier

This article is courtesy of TechRepublic Premium. For more content like this, as well as a full library of ebooks and whitepapers, sign up for Premium today. Read more about it here .

It doesn't matter if you're bringing a new team member on board or letting someone go, managing employee transitions requires a specific set of guidelines. Enlisting in a checklist helps ensure the process goes smoothly.

Change is one of the few things in life that you can count on, and it's even more true when it comes to managing a team at work. Whether you are welcoming a new employee to the team or letting one go, it's important to establish best processes. Adding checklists to your management tool box will help to seamlessly transition employees

Carefully managing the onboarding and offboarding process of an employee or contractorsaves time, effort, and money. When bringing on a new employee, it's easy to provide too much or not enough access if you don't have a policy in place with specific guidelines.

Likewise, during layoffs, it's easy to skip or forget important protocols, which could leave company resources vulnerable to attacks or cyber theft.

These TechRepublic Premium checklists cover the processes of onboarding and offboarding an employee in careful detail. This ensures that the process remains consistent and that any manager can step in and do it, in a pinch.

