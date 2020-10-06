Holiday gift guides for techies, remote workers, and everyone else on your list

Finding the perfect tech gifts can be a challenge--let us help you. These holiday gift ideas for techies and non-techies will make your shopping much easier.

Image: iStockphoto/Rawf8

Shopping for the holidays can be stressful, but it doesn't have to be. With so many options available online, it's easier than ever to find what you're looking for and get everyone marked off your list. Consider the gift guides and shopping tips listed below to help make your 2020 holiday season the smoothest one yet. This article will be updated as more holiday gift guides are available.

Best home office tech gift ideas

Many office workers have been forced to work from home because of the coronavirus pandemic, making home office products a necessity. When you're shopping for someone who is WFH, check out these products.

Video conferencing equipment

Home office furniture

More home office gadgets and supplies

If you know someone who will be returning to the office soon, check out Build your own health and hygiene kit to make a safe return to the office and Best gadgets for employees returning to work after COVID-19 lockdown for helpful product suggestions.

Best laptop and desktop gift ideas

With more people working from home as a result of the pandemic, a new laptop or desktop computer might make the workday easier. Sister site CNET's laptops and desktops gift guide includes recommendations from Dell, Apple, Acer, HP, Lenovo, and more.

Best smartphone and tablet gifts ideas

It's always important to stay connected and with people using smartphones and devices now more than ever, it's a wise gift to consider. The following lists offer options for remote workers and business professionals.

Best Amazon deals and gift ideas for shopping on a budget

Many vendors run deals during the holiday season. If you prefer to get your shopping done early, Amazon Prime Day will take place on Oct. 13-14, with thousands of exclusive deals available. Amazon will also have its Black Friday sale on Nov. 25-26 and its Cyber Monday sale on Nov. 30.

For more budget-friendly ideas, sister site CNET suggests affordable options in its holiday gifts under $50 guide.

How to shop safely

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the ways we live, work, and shop. As you're shopping for your gifts this holiday season, here are helpful tips to keep in mind to stay safe.

Also check out the holiday gift guides from sister sites ZDNet and GameSpot.

Tech News You Can Use Newsletter We deliver the top business tech news stories about the companies, the people, and the products revolutionizing the planet. Delivered Daily Sign up today

Also see