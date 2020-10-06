Holiday gift guides for techies, remote workers, and everyone else on your list

Finding the perfect tech gifts can be a challenge--let us help you. These holiday gift ideas for techies and non-techies will make your shopping much easier.
Shopping for the holidays can be stressful, but it doesn't have to be. With so many options available online, it's easier than ever to find what you're looking for and get everyone marked off your list. Consider the gift guides and shopping tips listed below to help make your 2020 holiday season the smoothest one yet. This article will be updated as more holiday gift guides are available.
Best home office tech gift ideas
Many office workers have been forced to work from home because of the coronavirus pandemic, making home office products a necessity. When you're shopping for someone who is WFH, check out these products.
Video conferencing equipment
- The 6 best microphones to help you sound better in your next video meeting
- 6 best cameras for video conferencing
- 8 tech upgrades to improve your video conference setup and stop looking like a zombie
Home office furniture
- 7 best office desks for working from home
- Top 6 standing desks for a home office
- The 7 best lap desks for work and play
- The 6 best desk chairs for your home office setup
- Furniture for the home or the office with unexpected USB ports
- Your back will thank you if you make these 8 ergonomic fixes to your home office
- Desk exercise equipment to transform the workday into a workout
More home office gadgets and supplies
- 13 cool office tech items you can buy on Amazon now
- 9 home office upgrades to improve telecommuting
- 9 tech products your office needs
- Work-from-home necessities for optimum efficiency
- Best webcam stands for online learning, remote work, and more
- 6 essential tools for Mac users working from home
- The top wireless mechanical keyboards for a more tactile typing experience
If you know someone who will be returning to the office soon, check out Build your own health and hygiene kit to make a safe return to the office and Best gadgets for employees returning to work after COVID-19 lockdown for helpful product suggestions.
Best laptop and desktop gift ideas
With more people working from home as a result of the pandemic, a new laptop or desktop computer might make the workday easier. Sister site CNET's laptops and desktops gift guide includes recommendations from Dell, Apple, Acer, HP, Lenovo, and more.
Best smartphone and tablet gifts ideas
It's always important to stay connected and with people using smartphones and devices now more than ever, it's a wise gift to consider. The following lists offer options for remote workers and business professionals.
- Top 5 Smartphones for Business Professionals
- Top 6 Tablets for Business Professionals
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 and S7 Plus guide: A tablet for the new normal of remote work
Best Amazon deals and gift ideas for shopping on a budget
Many vendors run deals during the holiday season. If you prefer to get your shopping done early, Amazon Prime Day will take place on Oct. 13-14, with thousands of exclusive deals available. Amazon will also have its Black Friday sale on Nov. 25-26 and its Cyber Monday sale on Nov. 30.
For more budget-friendly ideas, sister site CNET suggests affordable options in its holiday gifts under $50 guide.
How to shop safely
The COVID-19 pandemic has changed the ways we live, work, and shop. As you're shopping for your gifts this holiday season, here are helpful tips to keep in mind to stay safe.
- Security tips for online shoppers: Shopping for gifts online is a convenient and socially distanced way to get what you need for your loved ones. For tips on how to shop safely online, read: Top 5 tips for safely shopping online and 8 tips for avoiding phishing, malware, scams, and hacks while holiday shopping online.
- Wear a mask when shopping in stores: If you must venture out to do your shopping, wearing a mask helps ensure your safety as well as those around you. If you need to update your mask, or just want to give one as a gift, consider one from these lists: The top face masks business pros can buy online, 7 face masks that contribute to charity, or 12 geeky face masks for gamers, techies, and more.
Also check out the holiday gift guides from sister sites ZDNet and GameSpot.
- Gift Guides for Techies (TechRepublic on Flipboard)