How Amazon wants to use serverless apps to end human trafficking

Amazon Web Services (AWS) is teaming up with nonprofits to launch a hackathon focused on building apps to end human trafficking. The Serverless Apps for Social Good hackathon offers $22,000 in total prizes, and is accepting submissions through October 2, 2018.

Interested developers can publish their apps to the AWS Serverless Application Repository, which the hackathon blog post described as "a collection of ready-to-deploy, open source serverless applications that enable other developers and organizations to use them, build upon them, and accelerate their workflows."

As part of the hackathon, AWS wants developers to publish serverless apps that can stand alone or be used to complement another application. The app doesn't have to focus specifically on human trafficking to win one of the core prizes, but there are bonus prizes reserved for apps focused on that topic, the post said.

The main requirement of the hackathon is that a developer builds an open source app for one of the four categories:

Alexa Skills, IoT, Machine Learning Media Processing Logging and Monitoring Notifications and Location

The app has to be packaged using the AWS Serverless Application Model (AWS SAM) and published to the AWS Serverless Application Repository, the post said. Developers can submit more than one app if they choose.

To be eligible for the bonus prize, the app must assist in the fight against human trafficking, and the developer must state how the solution can help, the post said.

Interested developers must register on Devpost if they wish to receive updates. If they don't have an AWS account, they need to create one before surfing the AWS Serverless Application Repository for serverless application examples. Once the developer has built an application in one of the categories, they must publish it to the AWS Serverless Application Repository and make it available with an open source license. Finally, they need to enter the submission at serverlessrepo.devpost.com with a demo video and link to the public-facing app, the post said.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Amazon has launched its Serverless Apps for Social Good focused on building serverless apps to fight human trafficking.

AWS hackathon apps must be created in one of four categories and published to the Serverless Application Repository.

