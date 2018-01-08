How brands can reach consumers through digital assistants: 5 methods

Building a slide deck, pitch, or presentation? Here are the big takeaways:

72% of consumers use their smart speaker at least once per day. -Google, 2018

41% of consumers say using a digital assistant feels like talking to a friend instead of asking a technological device questions. -Google, 2018

Nearly three-fourths of monthly smart speaker users say they interact with their device at least once per day, according to new Google research.

The findings come as smart speakers were named the fastest-growing consumer technology by Canalys, on pace to sell 56.3 million units worldwide in 2018. With consumer buy-in increasing, brands may want to find ways to break into the market with advertising and premium content.

According to Google, consumers actually want to interact with brands through their digital assistants. Here are five consumer-approved things businesses can offer to reach customers through the emerging tech.

1. Information on deals and promotions (52% of respondents want this)

2. Personalized tips on their products and services (48% of respondents)

3. Information about upcoming events (42% of respondents)

4. Basic business information, like hours or a phone number (39% of respondents)

5. Access to customer support (38% of respondents)

The Google survey, which included responses from smart speaker owners who use their device at least once a month, found some other trends in how people are interacting with their devices.

While some consumers voiced concerns over their privacy when using artificial intelligence (AI)-connected devices, speakers may not receive as much heat for a few reasons. One, people feel like it's more human than a piece of tech—41% said using a digital assistant feels like they're talking to a friend.

Two, the sheer convenience often overrides privacy worries, Google said. Using their voice instead of needing to type out a question allows users to get answers faster, and makes it easier to multitask, the survey found.

In terms of device location, around half of respondents said they keep the speaker in a common room, potentially making it available to several family members of various ages. Around a quarter keep it in a bedroom, and 22% said the speaker stays in the kitchen.

