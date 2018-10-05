How business travelers can book an Uber or Lyft ride through Google Assistant

Google Assistant can now order ride-sharing options and taxis for users, according to a Thursday blog post from Google. This means business professionals can easily get a ride to the airport or navigate a new city without pressing a button.

SEE:Google Drive: Tips and tricks for business professionals (Tech Pro Research)

With an Android phone, iPhone, Google Home, or smart speaker with Google Assistant, a user can engage the feature by saying phrases like, "Hey Google, book a ride to the Louisville International Airport." The device then generates a list of popular ride service companies, such as Uber, Life, Grab, and more, for the user to choose from, said the post.

Each ride service suggestion includes an estimated price and wait time for the ride, said the post. Users can also request a ride from a specific provider by requesting the desired company, for example, "Hey Google, get me an Uber to DFW."

After the ride options are accumulated by Google Assistant, users just have to confirm the booking on their phones, added the post.

The tool will be released in English first, and in any country where one of the supported ride service partners are available, said the post. Additional languages are expected to be released in the coming months.

This feature is great for traveling professionals working without their own means of transportation. Instead of wasting time looking for the best deal under every ride service app, the user can just ask Google Assistant to do it instead.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

Users can now ask Google Assistant to find and book ride services from companies like Uber, Lyft, Grab, and more.

The feature provides approximate the ride's cost and distance away, and can book a ride for a specific ride-sharing service if specified by the user.

Stay informed, click here to subscribe to the TechRepublic Tech News You Can Use newsletter. Subscribe

Also see