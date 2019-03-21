How BYOD policies can help hourly employees improve productivity

Some 61% of hourly employees cited scheduling and communication issues as the main obstacles in reaching their workflow, according to a WorkJam study.

Video: How enterprise IT can prepare for Bring Your Own Everything device policies At Mobile World Congress Americas 2017, Gartner researcher Michael Disabato discussed the need for IT to balance user experience with security requirements when it comes to BYOD.

More than half of hourly employees aren't reaching their full potential at work, according to a WorkJam report released on Thursday. Some 61% of employees cited scheduling and communications as the biggest barriers to success, and largest reasons for leaving a company, the report found.

The report surveyed more than 1,000 US hourly employees and employers across industries to determine how employees can maximize their full potential. More than two-thirds (69%) of employees said using personal devices at work may be the answer to scheduling and communication issues.

SEE: BYOD spotlight: Mitigating risk and implementing policies and solutions (Tech Pro Research)

"Our smartphones are an extension of who we are, and being able to integrate aspects of our work lives into our personal devices creates ease and comfort for employees," said Steven Kramer, co-founder, president, and CEO of WorkJam, in a press release. "Today, every U.S. workplace relies on smartphones, and the service industry is no exception. If used in conjunction with a BYOD policy, employers can foster a more productive, engaged, and loyal workforce."

While many companies have concerns surrounding BYOD privileges, including security issues and the possibility of distraction, the report found many advantages to successful BYOD policies. Allowing employees to use their own devices helps increase transparency throughout the organization and improve employee experience, the report found.

Employees are already comfortable with using their own devices in daily life, preventing the need to retrain themselves on new company technology. Work materials can also easily be accessed from both work and home with personal devices, helping to improve user control of work/life balance, and subsequently lowering turnover, the report added.

Using personal devices can also benefit company culture, making employees feel more trusted by their organizations, the report found. "It's no longer a question of whether organizations should adopt a digital workplace policy," Kramer said in the release. "It's about when they should make the change."

