How CXOs can achieve a 100% employee approval rate

In January, 6Sense CEO Jason Zintak achieved a 100% employee approval rate on Glassdoor—a remarkable review, especially for the individual at the very top of the organization. But CXOs won't achieve a high approval rating if the number is all they focus on, according to Zintak.

"The mistake would be to only focus on the rating. The rating is merely the byproduct of everything else you do with consistency," said Zintak. "The easy approach, should it come naturally, is to be yourself and lead and drive with authenticity and compassion. When you deeply care, people take notice."

Caring is key—not only about the company, but about the people, agreed Hani Goldstein, co-founder and CEO of Snappy. Employees easily feel unappreciated, unnoticed, and unimportant, which ultimately results in difficulty retaining that talent, Goldstein added.

Invest in your people

An organization is nothing without its employees, so great people will make a great, happy company, Goldstein said. "That means you need to hire good people. If you don't hire good people, that can influence the rest of your team," she added.

Once you find the good people, however, it's a CXO's responsibility to keep them happy. "The biggest thing is that you want to keep your employees happy all the time. The happier they are, the more work they do, and the better work they do. If a person isn't happy where they are, they're not going to deliver," Goldstein added.

One way to keep employees happy is by investing in their growth, said Zintak. "Understand their goals, personal and professional. Don't assume their aspirations mirror yours. Discuss the goals and help them achieve," Zintak added. "Seek input and feedback and make the work environment a safe place that encourages critical thinking, a respectful voice of opinion and true ownership of projects and deliverables. Inspire confidence that we can summit the peak if we work together."

By getting to know your employees and their goals, they won't feel like another face in a sea of people. Rather, CXOs will get the opportunity to not only learn about their staff, but learn what their staff wants from the company, and what their vision is for the company, Zintak said.

"Can we align their personal objectives with our corporate objectives and mission? Do they believe in what we're doing and if not, how should we change? I believe the biggest contribution is merely this genuine, transparent approach and practice of everyday empathy," added Zintak.

Another way to keep employees happy is through recognition. If an employee knows their work is noticed and valued, then they will be motivated to keep up quality performance, said Goldstein.

"We did a survey to 1,000 employees, and the results were very clear that 96% of them felt that if they are recognized, then it would lead to stronger workplace culture, and that the results that they will bring will be better," continued Goldstein.

Set goals

Goal setting is imperative as a CXO, Zintak said. Set goals, outline how you want to go about achieving those goals, and find ways to hold yourself accountable, he added. Accountability is crucial, even for the person in charge. However, where a CXO gets in trouble is when they try and accomplish all of the company's goals by themself.

"Delegate your team members," said Goldstein. "When you try to do everything, then that can lead you to being too busy to accomplish all the tasks."

Delegating responsibilities helps the CXO not only see the strengths and weaknesses in their staff, but that also gives employees that necessary affirmation in taking on more responsibility.

