How DevOps will change in 2019 and beyond: 3 predictions

In the past few years, DevOps transitioned from a tech buzzword to a proven method of delivering software more quickly and efficiently than in the past. Implementing DevOps practices during digital transformation leads to improved organizational performance and quality outcomes, one report found, with elite DevOps teams seeing 46x more frequent code deployments, and 2,555x faster lead time from commit to deploy.

Despite the benefits, most enterprise DevOps teams still struggle with how to get started in the workflow, according to a recent report from Puppet. To succeed in digital transformation in 2019, development and operations teams will have to learn how to best work together.

Here are three predictions on how DevOps will change in the new year, according to Tim Eusterman, senior director of solutions marketing at BMC Software.

1. The idea of "no-Ops" will lose its appeal

The idea that the development team can do it all when it comes to making the enterprise more agile has run its course, Eusterman said.

"In 2019, Ops will reassert its role in the DevOps team with a reinvigorated focus on key values by baking governance, production orchestration, stability and scalability into the cake before it gets put into oven," Eusterman said. "We suspect Dev will be delighted to have Ops back."

2. Coding automation will become the norm

DevOps teams tend to struggle in the Dev-to-Ops handoff into production, because it is still manual, Eusterman said.

"2019 will be the year when adding jobs-as-code to the front end of the software delivery lifecycle will go mainstream," Eusterman said. "Taking this simple, powerful approach of coding automation instrumentation, along with the business logic and infrastructure-as-code, then running it all through the CI/CD tool chain, will help DevOps teams blow by the manual speed-bump into production. Get ready to run fast with no pit stops."

3. The field of vendors will narrow dramatically

In the new year, the field of DevOps vendors will narrow down to a leader and a few contenders in each stage of the software development lifecycle, Eusterman said.

"The reason is simple: DevOps teams like choice, and as the tools mature they will know which ones they like," Eusterman said. "Winners also get the benefit of the ecosystem rallying behind their cause... And finally, enterprise architects get some well-deserved street cred when they say 'governance matters.'"

