How digital transformation changed kathy ireland Worldwide's approach to retail

"Retail technology has transformed our business incredibly," said Kathy Ireland, CEO and chief designer at Kathy Ireland worldwide.
TechRepublic's Dan Patterson talked with Ireland and her team, Stephen Roseberry, Selena Hunter, and Brittany Duncan via Skype to discuss how her enterprise embraced digital transformation.
The digital disruption is continually changing the way people are shopping, Ireland said. "It causes us to work in a way that is serving our customers the way they want to be served."
SEE: IT leader's guide to achieving digital transformation(Tech Pro Research)
The company uses social media as a way to connect with customers in a direct, and honest way. "They let us know how they want to be served," she said. "We have success when we take our marching orders from our customers out there on social media."
The kathy ireland Worldwide team discussed how the iPhone X and artificial intelligence has already affected the retail world, and will continue to affect how people view and purchase products. Not only can consumers instantaneously buy products, they can also get them quickly delivered with the use of drones.
"There are so many changes that are coming to the industry—it's constant, the way that we shop, the way that we live," she said.
Also see:
- Retail is fast becoming an app-eat-app world (TechRepublic)
- Amazon brings Alexa to more commercial manufacturers with AVS Device SDK (TechRepublic)
- 3 steps to create a corporate vision for digital transformation (TechRepublic)
- Essential reading for business leaders: Why digital transformation belongs on your roadmap (TechRepublic)
- New for the holidays: AR shopping experience of the future, paid for with your eyeballs (TechRepublic)
- Digital transformation: Three ways to get it right in your business (ZDNet)
Disclosure
Leah Brown has nothing to disclose. She does not hold investments in the technology companies she cover.
Full Bio
Leah Brown is the Associate Social Media Editor for TechRepublic. She manages and develops social strategies for TechRepublic and Tech Pro Research.