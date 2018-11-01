How do I build the best gaming and work PC within a budget?

Welcome to our "Got Answers?" series (which is published each Thursday) where we are helping fellow members get answers to their tech questions. Are you the one who can offer advice or tips to help your fellow member with their questions? Do you have your own tech questions? Post them in our forums where you can receive answers from your fellow members.

Rather than pick a prebuilt PC off the shelf, you have decided to build your own PC to your own specifications. You have picked out all the components that fit within your budget, however, you can't help but wonder if your choices are the best options for what you are wanting, so you have decided to seek advice. TechRepublic member cyberf4n has turned to the TechRepublic community for assistance in helping them figure out if the components they have chosen to build their new PC are the best options, while still remaining within budget.

TechRepublic member cyberf4n writes, "Hi everyone, I am planning to build a PC for both gaming and work. I need a PC that can sustain 3-4 Hyper-V VMs open at all times doing some tasks (not extremely intensive), but at the same time do my day to day stuff, sometimes gaming (World of Warcraft for example, not 4k games). This is what I came up with and fits my budget: X399 AORUS XTREME AMD X399 (socket TR4) DDR4 E-ATX Motherboard - £450.00 RYZEN Threadripper 32-core / 64-threads 2990WX 4.20ghz (socket TR4) processor - Retail £1,628.00 EVGA SuperNOVA 1200 P2 80+ platinum, 1200W ECO Mode Fully Modular NVIDIA SLI and Crossfire Ready Power Supply 220-P2-1200-X3 - £214.00 Samsung (MZ-V6E1T0BW) 1TB EVO PCI Express 3.0 x4 NVMe Solid State Drive - £267.00 Corsair CMW32GX4M4C3200C16 Vengeance RGB PRO 32 GB (4 x 8GB) DDR4 3200 MHz C16 XMP 2.0 Enthusiast RGB LED Illuminated Memory Kit, Black - £328.00 NZXT CA-H442W-M1 Mid Tower Computer Case - Black - £137.00 Cooling - £500.00 Nvidia 1080 Ti - £600.00 Total - £4,124.00 I haven't built a PC in years and I am not up to date with nowadays technologies so I have few questions: 1: If I want to go for 64 GB RAM should I do 4x16 or 8x8? 8x8 would mean 2 x quad correct? I think that board supports that. Is 3200MHz ok? Or should I go for faster speed \ better latency? Please advise. 2: Is this Mid Tower case big enough for the board and GPU? Or for future additional components like another GPU 3: In the future I want to go for SLI and I think 1080 Ti will still be good in the next few years, what do you think? 4: Cooling is from EK, but I really have no clue which kit to choose, but I don't want to pay more than £500 for it. Feel free to give an opinion on what you would change in this build. Thanks"

