How do I downgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 7?

Have you ever upgraded your operating system to what is suppose to be the newest and greatest, just to discover it is not for you?
This is what TechRepublic member Jack_Johnson118 has discovered when they upgraded to Windows 10 and now wishes to downgrade back to Windows 7 but can't remember how to do this, so they have turned to the TechRepublic community for assistance.
TechRepublic member Jack_Johnson118 states, "I have have recently come to the conclusion that I much prefer using Windows 7 over Windows 10, however I can't remember how to downgrade back to Windows 7.
Please Help!"
