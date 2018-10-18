How do I transfer email from Lotus Notes to Thunderbird?

Welcome to our "Got Answers?" series (which is published each Thursday) where we are helping fellow members get answers to their tech questions. Are you the one who can offer advice or tips to help your fellow member with their questions? Do you have your own tech questions? Post them in our forums where you can receive answers from your fellow members.

Just when you get use to one email program at your work, you switch jobs and must now use a totally different program for email. This in itself is not so bad, unless you wish to take your email with you - then you might run into an issue on how to easily move all your email from one program to a different one. This is where TechRepublic member jamesmehraa is finding themselves, after switching jobs, so they have turned to the TechRepublic community for assistance.

TechRepublic member jamesmehraa writes, "Hi, I have been using Lotus Notes the last couple of years, so all my emails and attachments are stored in it. But now, I am switching my job and my new office does not use Lotus Notes, so I need to move from Lotus Notes to Thunderbird. Is there an easy free method that I could look into. I have more than 500 emails so I need a quick technique. Hope you can understand my situation."

