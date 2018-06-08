How do you fix Windows dual-booted with Linux Mint?

Welcome to our new series where we are helping fellow members get answers to their questions. Are you the one who can help your fellow members with their tech questions?

Having Windows and Linux installed on your PC can increase productivity and give you the option of trying out a new OS. But it isn't always smooth sailing, as TechRepublic member Arraveci has discovered.

TechRepublic member Arraveci asks, "My laptop currently has both linux and windows installed, but the Windows portion won't boot - I've tried boot-repair through linux and it thought the issue was space, but I deleted various files until it stopped giving that notification and windows still can't boot up. I installed linux mint on a partition of the same drive, and it boots with grub - I've tried resetting my pc or returning to previous versions but none of those options work. Can someone please help?"

Are you able to help Arraveci resolve their issue? Just click the button below:

The TechRepublic Forums is a community of IT Experts, where you can go to seek advice, share your knowledge, brainstorm, shoot the breeze and enjoy the camaraderie of your IT peers. So, if you haven't already - Be sure to check out the forums today!

More questions from TechRepublic Forums:

See Also: