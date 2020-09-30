How does your company manage a multicloud environment?
by in Cloud on September 30, 2020, 11:57 AM PST

Take this quick, multiple choice survey and tell us what multicloud deployment looks like at your business.

multicloud1-behindlens.jpg

Image: iStockphoto/behindlens

Multicloud adoption has become a reality for many businesses. According to IT analytics firm Flexera's 2020 State of the Cloud Report, "Of those using cloud services, 93% have a multicloud strategy that combines multiple public and private clouds."

What are the advantages to managing multiple cloud providers? TechRepublic Premium is doing a survey to find out. If you're familiar with how your company oversees multiple cloud services, we want to hear from you. 

Take the Managing the multicloud survey now.

The survey contains nine or fewer multiple choice questions, plus a few demographic questions and should take less than five minutes to complete. You'll be asked questions about what public cloud platforms your organization uses, functions your organization uses cloud application providers for, the challenges of managing multiple cloud providers, and if COVID-19 has affected your overall cloud strategy. 

SEE: TechRepublic Premium editorial calendar: IT policies, checklists, toolkits, and research for download (TechRepublic Premium)

Results from the survey will be used in an upcoming TechRepublic Premium special report. 

Visit the TechRepublic Premium Managing the multicloud survey.

Also see

Editor's Picks

By Melanie Wolkoff Wachsman

Melanie Wolkoff Wachsman is an Editor for TechRepublic. She focuses on TechRepublic Premium content and special features. Melanie received a bachelor's degree from Indiana University Bloomington.

Related Topics:

Cloud Enterprise Software Security Networking Data Centers Microsoft Amazon Cloud on ZDNet
Show Comments

Editor's Picks