How Google Fiber is helping students learn to code

At a recent Google Fiber Made with Code event in Louisville, KY, students of all ages had the chance to learn to code for the first time in a Google technology lab at the nonprofit community center Neighborhood House. At the event, Neighborhood House director of programs Martha Fuson spoke with TechRepublic's Alison DeNisco Rayome about the importance of teaching young students—especially those from underprivileged backgrounds—to code.

Read her comments below, or watch the video above.

Martha Fuson: This Made with Google event is, the kids are going to get to perform coding for the first time in our new technology lab that was generously sponsored by Google.

Technology is the future. I mean, you see it in all the [Jefferson County Public Schools in Louisville] systems—they're getting more and more involved in coding, robotics. So this is a way for Neighborhood House to bring technology and to help increase that education component that they will be learning in the school systems.

Google Fiber is a positive reflection for the Portland neighborhood. Being one of the first locations to get to experience a high-speed internet is excellent. It actually is going to be able to enable our youth, our kids, our families to be able to provide educational opportunities and to experience internet access way faster, enhance their quality and their education experience.

Business leaders should know that Neighborhood House is we are really trying to prepare our youth for their careers. We are really looking at what is going to happen beyond high school graduation and how we can impact that.

