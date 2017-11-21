How HPE utilizes AI to predict data center equipment breakdowns

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) is bringing artificial intelligence (AI) to its data center to predict infrastructure problems, the company announced Tuesday.

Using machine learning, HPE InfoSight helps business leaders predict infrastructure problems, allowing companies to prevent and avoid breakdowns or other errors that may impact efficiency or workflow.

Outside of cutting down time, InfoSight can reduce troubleshooting time by up to 85%, according to a press release.

The software checks millions of sensors every second, and analyzes this data to make sure everything is running correctly and that a problem isn't on the horizon. The program boasts greater than 99.9999% guaranteed availability, according to the release.

"HPE InfoSight marks the first time a major storage vendor has been able to predict issues and proactively resolve them before a customer is even aware of the problem," Bill Philbin, senior vice president of HPE GM Storage, said in the release.

For HPE, InfoSight marks the first step on the way to a fully autonomous data center. The company plans to offer machine learning-based software across its portfolio, starting with InfoSight for HPE 3PAR. All 3PAR and Nimble Storage users with active support contracts will get the software in January 2018 for free.

For business leaders, the software can help ensure more reliable operations, avoiding issues and keeping things running smoothly. The program can also recommend ways to improve how an organization is using the equipment, potentially proactively boosting business.

HPE's newest software, InfoSight, uses AI to predict and prevent potential issues in the equipment. The predictive analytics tool can help business leaders reduce equipment downtime and troubleshooting time, leading to more efficient workflow. Current users of HPE 3PAR and Nimble Storage will get access first, with the tool rolling out for free to them in January 2018.

