How IBM's AI will engineer the spices in your next meal

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly creeping into nearly every aspect of modern life—even the seasoning on your chicken. On Monday, IBM and McCormick & Company announced an ongoing research project pioneering the application of AI for flavor and food product development.

McCormick product developers are using AI to more quickly and efficiently learn and predict new flavor combinations, taking into account hundreds of millions of data points from sensory science, consumer preference, and flavor palettes, according to a press release. This will help the company create new and better-tasting spices, the release noted.

McCormick plans to launch its first AI-enabled product platform called ONE by mid-2019. The platform combines IBM's AI and machine learning prowess with McCormick's proprietary sensory science and taste information, including past product formulas and customer data.

"McCormick's use of artificial intelligence highlights our commitment to insight-driven innovation and the application of the most forward-looking technologies to continually enhance our products and bring new flavors to market," Lawrence Kurzius, chairman, president, and CEO of McCormick, said in the release. "This is one of several projects in our pipeline where we've embraced new and emerging technologies."

The partnership demonstrates yet another way that AI will revolutionize nearly every industry in the coming year, including retail, HR, and security. To learn more about AI trends, obstacles, and potential wins for your business, check out this download on our sister site Tech Pro Research.

The big takeaways for tech leaders:

IBM and McCormick will work together on an AI platform to design new spices.

AI is poised to impact nearly every industry in the near future.

