How IBM's new cyber tools use AI to make human security pros more effective

IBM unveiled a host of new tools for security teams that pair human and machine intelligence to fight cyber threats.

The Resilient Incident Response Platform integrates with partners including Cisco, McAfee, Splunk, Carbon Black, and Symantec.

On Monday, IBM Security unveiled new tools for security teams to pair human and machine intelligence to combat cyberattacks.

IBM's next-generation Resilient Incident Response Platform (IRP) with Intelligent Orchestration "dramatically accelerates and sharpens incident response by seamlessly combining incident case management, orchestration, automation, intelligence, and deep two-way partner integrations into a single platform," according to a press release.

The increasingly sophisticated threat landscape is putting great pressure on companies and their security teams, which are often understaffed and underfunded, as noted by our sister site ZDNet. Automating certain parts of the cybersecurity process can help level the playing field.

"The collaboration between humans and intelligent machines is going to affect every industry," Marc van Zadelhoff, general manager of IBM Security, said in the release. "In security, we see this manifesting itself first in the security operations center where the data only keeps growing. Companies have an opportunity with breakthroughs like AI for active threat management and Intelligent Orchestration to rewire incident response procedures for the age of intelligence."

The new IBM X-Force Threat Management Services uses an artificial intelligence (AI) engine to automate active threat management. The platform compares security incidents against 600,000 historical use cases, and can help automate parts of the threat management process that would typically require human intervention, according to the release.

The new Resilient Incident Response Platform can help security analysts orchestrate and automate hundreds of repetitive, complicated response actions that previously required a lot of time, according to IBM. It also offers enterprise-grade integrations out of the box, according to the release, and a drag-and-drop business process management notation workflow engine.

IBM has also integrated a number of partner technologies into the platform, including those from Cisco, McAfee, Splunk, Carbon Black, and Symantec, to offer an easier way to share data and actions across solutions.

