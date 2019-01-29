How is Facebook still the no. 1 tech company to work for?

Facebook is still somehow ranked the no. 1 tech company to work for, according to more than 100 million employee ratings and reviews on Indeed Company Pages, the job search site announced in a Tuesday report.

The social media giant has been in hot water for the past year, after news broke in March 2018 that political consulting and strategic communication firm Cambridge Analytica collected the personal information of 87 million users from the site. After that, a number of other privacy concerns were raised, including that Facebook had maintained data-sharing partnerships with mobile device manufacturers including Apple, Amazon, BlackBerry, Microsoft, and Samsung.

In July 2018, the company lost about $119 billion of its value in the stock market—the largest one-day loss in US market history, according to CBS News.

The many scandals seemed to take a toll on Facebook's employees: Facebook dropped from Glassdoor's no. 1 tech company to work for in 2018 to no. 7 in 2019. In November 2018, some 37% of Facebook workers reported feeling depressed, according to a Blind survey. Reports of disgruntled employees suggested internal tumult within the company as well.

However, another recent Blind survey found that 83% of Facebook employees said they still support Mark Zuckerberg as CEO. Another 83% said the scandals involving Zuckerberg have not devalued the company.

A common theme running through the top-rated tech companies on Indeed's list are those that make efforts toward greater transparency, the report noted. Facebook employees have weekly Q&A sessions with Zuckerberg that are broadcasted to its 10,000-plus employees worldwide. Zuckerberg and other leaders have cooperated with investigations as well. Employees also cited the great perks and intelligent co-workers as reasons they love working for the company, Indeed found.

Here is Indeed's full list of the top 10 tech companies to work for, according to employees:

Facebook Adobe Airbnb Intuit Yahoo (now Verizon Media Group) Salesforce YouTube LinkedIn SAP Apple

