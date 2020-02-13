How is your company managing its AI and ML initiatives?

Take this short, multiple choice survey and tell us about your organization's plans for artificial intelligence and machine learning.

How project managers are essential to AI deployment Artificial intelligence will cause a spike in project management jobs in the next three years, indicating the importance of a project manager's role in AI adoption.



When it comes to artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) projects, the biggest challenge for CXOs isn't necessarily deployment, but rather, managing these initiatives.

For example, what do you anticipate your AI/ML budget will look like? What business areas are you applying AI/ML in? How knowledgeable is your upper management about AI/ML? Sometimes even determining the manager of managing initiatives can become an issue.

What are your major concerns about implementing an AI/ML project? What steps are you taking to ensure success for your AI/ML projects? Take the survey and let us know.

You'll be asked eight or fewer survey questions, plus a couple of demographic questions. Data from the survey: Managing AI and ML in the enterprise 2020 will be used in an upcoming TechRepublic Premium report.

