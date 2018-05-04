How IT teams are shifting roles to keep up with advancements in cloud technology

TechRepublic's Dan Patterson talked with Jim Gochee, chief product officer of analytics firm New Relic about how tech teams keep pace with rapidly changing cloud technology.

Watch the video above, or read part of their conversation below:

Patterson: How do IT teams and tech teams reorganize to keep up with advances in cloud technology?

Gochee: Tech teams definitely need to reorganize, especially core IT, the groups that would provision service servers or network gear. They're no longer in that business, however. What they are in the business of, is being the expert in the cloud vendors, and owning that relationship, and really being a service bureau, a consulting bureau to development teams that want to use the cloud. Cloud's very complicated. There's a lot of things that you need to know about it. Development teams aren't always going to be specialists. That core central IT team, instead of being specialists in putting the machine in a data center, and the myriad of ways that you can figure that equipment, they're now specialists in the cloud, how to best use the cloud, how to think about optimizing cost and getting the most benefit from it.

